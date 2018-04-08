Twitter
Injustice 2 Batman Portrait Key Art 22 x 34 inch Video Game Poster

$13.99

$9.97


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 180408-72416-1
Part No: RP15174
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman | C. Thomas Howell | Jeffrey Combs  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: May 16, 2017
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In DC Entertainment’s Injustice 2, Batman and his allies attempt to restore the fragments of society following Superman’s dictatorship, but a new threat to Earth may prevent their efforts.

Image: TM and © DC Comics

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in

Cast: C. Thomas Howell | Jeffrey Combs | Khary Payton | Laura Bailey | Phil LaMarr | Steve Blum | Taliesin Jaffe | Vanessa Marshall
Directors: Dominic Cianciolo | Ed Boon
Project Name: Injustice 2
Characters: Batman

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Crime | DC Entertainment | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros.

