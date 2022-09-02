Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Omega One Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 Jeffrey S. Kaufman Big City Comics A92

Omega One Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 Jeffrey S. Kaufman Big City Comics A92
View larger
$3.35
$2.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Omega One Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 Big City Comics. Writer Jeffrey S. Kaufman , Cover Alex Saviuk, Artist Cover Elvin Cintron, Letterer Gary Culler,
This completely painted book takes heroes and villains from Ant and other books and forces them to work together for the government to destroy a WWD – Weapon of Worldwide Destruction. A surprise guest star makes an appearance!

Explore More...

Related Items

CGW: Computer Graphics World Magazine (Jan/Feb 2011) MMA fighter Randy Couture [9009]
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
Big Man Japan (2007) Original 27×40 inch Double-Sided Movie Poster [J10]
They Live Original Movie Poster Licensed Beach Towel
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 3 First Printing (November 1986) [12211]
Walt Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Harvest Time Limited Edition Collector Plate [U56]
The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks
Avengers: Infinity War Team Collage 34 x 22 inch Horizontal Movie Poster 16447
My Young Auntie (a.k.a. Fangs of the Tigress) Original Lobby Cards – Shaw Brothers (1981)
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.