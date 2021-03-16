Blade Runner 2019 Volume 1: Los Angeles Artist’s Hardcover Edition

- Authors Michael Green | Mike Johnson
- Artists Andres Guinaldo
- Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
- Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Studios: Titan - Titan Comics
- Product Release Date: January 26, 2021
A 128-page collection of the black and white artwork from the smash-hit, critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2019 comic seris drawn by Andres Guinaldo, collecting together issues #1 – #4 of the Los Angeles arc.
This collection of Andres Guinaldo’s artwork, previously unpublished in this form, includes never-before-seen layouts, roughs, thumbnails, sketches and cover roughs, giving a unique glimpse into the process of the artist. The collection also includes an interview between Andres and the writers Michael Green (co-screenplay writer of Blade Runner 2049, Logan and Murder on the Orient Express) and Mike Johnson (New York Times-bestselling writer of Star Trek, Transformers, Superman/Batman and Picard).
Specifications
- Language: English
- Pages: 128
- Size: 7.78 x 0.7 x 11.8 in
- Shows / Movies: Blade Runner | Blade Runner 2049
