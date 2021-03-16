Share Page Support Us
Blade Runner 2019 Volume 1: Los Angeles Artist’s Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book
SKU: 210316-85709-1
ISBN-10: 1787735303
ISBN-13: 9781787735309
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

A 128-page collection of the black and white artwork from the smash-hit, critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2019 comic seris drawn by Andres Guinaldo, collecting together issues #1 – #4 of the Los Angeles arc.

This collection of Andres Guinaldo’s artwork, previously unpublished in this form, includes never-before-seen layouts, roughs, thumbnails, sketches and cover roughs, giving a unique glimpse into the process of the artist. The collection also includes an interview between Andres and the writers Michael Green (co-screenplay writer of Blade Runner 2049, Logan and Murder on the Orient Express) and Mike Johnson (New York Times-bestselling writer of Star Trek, Transformers, Superman/Batman and Picard).

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 128
  • Size: 7.78 x 0.7 x 11.8 in
