Details
Dolemite (Rudy Ray Moore) is back and badder than ever in THE HUMAN TORNADO! After being run out of town by a racist sheriff, Dolemite returns to LA only to discover that Queen Bee’s (Lady Reed) club has been taken over by the mafia. On top of that they have also kidnapped two of Queen Bee’s top girls! With the law hot on his tail, Dolemite rounds up the toughest Kung-Fu fighting badasses in Southern California to take on the mob, culminating in one of the craziest surprise endings in blaxploitation film history!
Wilder and more over the top than its predecessor, THE HUMAN TORNADO is a non-stop assault on the senses, combining comedy, action, horror, and jawdropping weirdness, featuring supporting performances from Ernie Hudson, Jimmy Lynch and world karate champion Howard Jackson. Vinegar Syndrome proudly presents THE HUMAN TORNADO on Blu-ray, restored from original 35mm vault elements.
Special Features
- Scanned & restored in 2k from 35mm vault elements
- I, Dolemite II making-of documentary
- Soundtrack
- Radio Spot
- Der Bastard - German dubbed version
- Commentary track with Rudy Ray Moore's biographer, Mark Jason Murray and co-star Jimmy Lynch
- Audio interview with director Cliff Roquemore and martial arts champion Howard Johnson
- Original theatrical trailers for both DOLEMITE & THE HUMAN TORNADO
- Original cover artwork by Jay Shaw
- Reversible cover artwork
Specifications
- Subtitles: English SDH Subtitles
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: NTSC, Widescreen
- Language: English
Cast: Ernie Hudson | Howard Jackson | Jerry Jones | Jimmy Lynch | Lady Reed | Rudy Ray Moore
Directors: Cliff Roquemore
