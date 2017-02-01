DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170201-62682-1

UPC: 814456020419

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Type | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Exploitation | Martial Arts

Studio: Vinegar Syndrome

Original U.S. Release: October 2, 1976

Item Release Date: May 31, 2016

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dolemite (Rudy Ray Moore) is back and badder than ever in THE HUMAN TORNADO! After being run out of town by a racist sheriff, Dolemite returns to LA only to discover that Queen Bee’s (Lady Reed) club has been taken over by the mafia. On top of that they have also kidnapped two of Queen Bee’s top girls! With the law hot on his tail, Dolemite rounds up the toughest Kung-Fu fighting badasses in Southern California to take on the mob, culminating in one of the craziest surprise endings in blaxploitation film history!

Wilder and more over the top than its predecessor, THE HUMAN TORNADO is a non-stop assault on the senses, combining comedy, action, horror, and jawdropping weirdness, featuring supporting performances from Ernie Hudson, Jimmy Lynch and world karate champion Howard Jackson. Vinegar Syndrome proudly presents THE HUMAN TORNADO on Blu-ray, restored from original 35mm vault elements.

Special Features

Scanned & restored in 2k from 35mm vault elements

I, Dolemite II making-of documentary

Soundtrack

Radio Spot

Der Bastard - German dubbed version

Commentary track with Rudy Ray Moore's biographer, Mark Jason Murray and co-star Jimmy Lynch

Audio interview with director Cliff Roquemore and martial arts champion Howard Johnson

Original theatrical trailers for both DOLEMITE & THE HUMAN TORNADO

Original cover artwork by Jay Shaw

Reversible cover artwork

Specifications

Subtitles: English SDH Subtitles

Runtime: 96 minutes

Aspect Ratio: NTSC, Widescreen

Language: English

Cast: Ernie Hudson | Howard Jackson | Jerry Jones | Jimmy Lynch | Lady Reed | Rudy Ray Moore

Directors: Cliff Roquemore

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome