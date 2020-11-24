Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition

$39.99
Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1968
Rating: NR
Details
Presenting the deluxe re-press of the long sold-out film score vinyl release of Rosemary’s Baby. Directed by Roman Polanski and scored by Polish composer Krzysztof Komeda, Waxwork presents once again the classic 1968 score re-mastered for vinyl and sourced from the original master tapes. This special release is the most comprehensive presentation of the original Rosemary’s Baby film score to ever be pressed to vinyl.
Rosemary’s Baby LP features include 180 gram “Ritual Smoke” vinyl housed in a heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jacket with satin finish and spot UV gloss coating, an 11”x11” printed insert, liner notes, unreleased production stills, and artwork by Jay Shaw.
Special Features
- 180 Gram “Ritual Smoke” colored vinyl
- The definitive release of the iconic 1968 film score
- Re-mastered from the original master tapes
- Includes 11 x11 inch insert
- Artwork by Jay Shaw
- Cut to 45rpm for best sound quality
Playlists
- Side A
- Main Title
- Furnishing The Apartment
- Chanting
- Dream
- Lullaby
- The Pain
- How To Prepare A Good Steak / The Ear
- Holiday Music
- After The Call To Hutch
- Good Appetite
- Lullaby / Crib Sequence
- Side B
- Scrabble
- Book About Witchcraft
- The Horrible Doctor
- The Fragrance
- The Horrible Doctor #2
- The Short Dream
- Iron Bars / Elevator Lift / Dr. Sapirstein and Syringe
- Path To The Pit Of Evil #1
- Path To The Pit Of Evil #2 & #3
- What Have You Done?
- End Title
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: 180 Gram Ritual Smoke Vinyl
Cast: Charles Grodin | D'Urville Martin | Hanna Landy | John Cassavetes | Maurice Evans | Mia Farrow | Patsy Kelly | Ralph Bellamy | Ruth Gordon | Sidney Blackmer | Victoria Vetri
Directors: Roman Polanski
Project Name: Rosemary's Baby
Composers: Krzysztof Komeda
Artists: Jay Shaw
