Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition

Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition
View larger
Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition
Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition
Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition
Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition
Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition

$39.99

$36.70


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 201124-83262-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Charles Grodin | D'Urville Martin | John Cassavetes | Mia Farrow | Roman Polanski  items
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Suspense
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1968
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the deluxe re-press of the long sold-out film score vinyl release of Rosemary’s Baby. Directed by Roman Polanski and scored by Polish composer Krzysztof Komeda, Waxwork presents once again the classic 1968 score re-mastered for vinyl and sourced from the original master tapes. This special release is the most comprehensive presentation of the original Rosemary’s Baby film score to ever be pressed to vinyl.

Rosemary’s Baby LP features include 180 gram “Ritual Smoke” vinyl housed in a heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jacket with satin finish and spot UV gloss coating, an 11”x11” printed insert, liner notes, unreleased production stills, and artwork by Jay Shaw.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram “Ritual Smoke” colored vinyl
  • The definitive release of the iconic 1968 film score
  • Re-mastered from the original master tapes
  • Includes 11 x11 inch insert
  • Artwork by Jay Shaw
  • Cut to 45rpm for best sound quality

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Main Title
  • Furnishing The Apartment
  • Chanting
  • Dream
  • Lullaby
  • The Pain
  • How To Prepare A Good Steak / The Ear
  • Holiday Music
  • After The Call To Hutch
  • Good Appetite
  • Lullaby / Crib Sequence
  • Side B
  • Scrabble
  • Book About Witchcraft
  • The Horrible Doctor
  • The Fragrance
  • The Horrible Doctor #2
  • The Short Dream
  • Iron Bars / Elevator Lift / Dr. Sapirstein and Syringe
  • Path To The Pit Of Evil #1
  • Path To The Pit Of Evil #2 & #3
  • What Have You Done?
  • End Title

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180 Gram Ritual Smoke Vinyl

Cast: Charles Grodin | D'Urville Martin | Hanna Landy | John Cassavetes | Maurice Evans | Mia Farrow | Patsy Kelly | Ralph Bellamy | Ruth Gordon | Sidney Blackmer | Victoria Vetri
Directors: Roman Polanski
Project Name: Rosemary's Baby
Composers: Krzysztof Komeda
Artists: Jay Shaw

Related Items

The Irishman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2019)
Movie Posters Re-Imagined: Atlernative Designs for the World’s Favorite Cult Films
Sergio Leone The Dollars Trilogy Complete Original Scores by Ennio Morricone with 48-page Book
Fight Club Rules 24 x 36 inch Text Movie Poster
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin
Total Recall DC Comics No. 1 Movie Adaptation (1990) Philip K Dick Schwarzenegger [C68]
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren with Storm Troopers Oppression 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster
The Secret History of the Lord of Musashi and Arrowroot – Two Novellas by Junichiro Tanizaki Hardcover (1982)
An American Werewolf In London Special Limited Edition Set with Poster and Reproduction Lobby Cards
Doctor Who Doctor’s Collage 36 x 24 Inch Television Poster

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Suspense | Throwback Space | Waxwork