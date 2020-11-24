Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition

Vinyl SKU: 201124-83262-1

Presenting the deluxe re-press of the long sold-out film score vinyl release of Rosemary’s Baby. Directed by Roman Polanski and scored by Polish composer Krzysztof Komeda, Waxwork presents once again the classic 1968 score re-mastered for vinyl and sourced from the original master tapes. This special release is the most comprehensive presentation of the original Rosemary’s Baby film score to ever be pressed to vinyl.

Rosemary’s Baby LP features include 180 gram “Ritual Smoke” vinyl housed in a heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jacket with satin finish and spot UV gloss coating, an 11”x11” printed insert, liner notes, unreleased production stills, and artwork by Jay Shaw.

180 Gram “Ritual Smoke” colored vinyl

The definitive release of the iconic 1968 film score

Re-mastered from the original master tapes

Includes 11 x11 inch insert

Artwork by Jay Shaw

Cut to 45rpm for best sound quality

Side A

Main Title

Furnishing The Apartment

Chanting

Dream

Lullaby

The Pain

How To Prepare A Good Steak / The Ear

Holiday Music

After The Call To Hutch

Good Appetite

Lullaby / Crib Sequence

Side B

Scrabble

Book About Witchcraft

The Horrible Doctor

The Fragrance

The Horrible Doctor #2

The Short Dream

Iron Bars / Elevator Lift / Dr. Sapirstein and Syringe

Path To The Pit Of Evil #1

Path To The Pit Of Evil #2 & #3

What Have You Done?

End Title

Number of Discs: 1

Material: 180 Gram Ritual Smoke Vinyl

Cast: Charles Grodin | D'Urville Martin | Hanna Landy | John Cassavetes | Maurice Evans | Mia Farrow | Patsy Kelly | Ralph Bellamy | Ruth Gordon | Sidney Blackmer | Victoria Vetri

Directors: Roman Polanski

Project Name: Rosemary's Baby

Composers: Krzysztof Komeda

Artists: Jay Shaw

