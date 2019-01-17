Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Bubblegum Crisis: High-definition Disctopia Special Edition Blu-ray

Bubblegum Crisis: High-definition Disctopia Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$39.95

$27.98


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190117-77040-1
UPC: 737187016882
Part No: ANM-BD-1688
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Animeigo
Original U.S. Release: February 25, 1987
Item Release Date: September 25, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Winner of 2 awards from DVD Vision Japan, the 2004 Best Boxset and 2004 Best Rerelease awards.

It is the year 2032 A.D. Like a Phoenix, the city of MegaTokyo is rising from the ashes of a devastating earthquake. In the twisted canyons of the megalopolis, the Knight Sabers, a small band of high tech mercenaries, fight a lonely battle against the evil GENOM Corporation and its sinister androids, the Boomers. Venture into an all too probable future, where technology has run amuck, and emotion is all that separates Man from Machine.

Special Features

  • Contains all 8 episodes
  • Character Designs by one of the most popular Anime character designers, Sonoda KEN'ICHI (Gunsmith Cats)
  • Color and Line Art Galleries

Specifications

  • Runtime: 333
  • Language: English/Japanese
  • Subtitles: English, French, German, Italian, Finnish
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Kinuko Ômori | Yoshiko Sakakibara
Directors: Katsuhito Akiyama
Project Name: Bubblegum Crisis

Related Items

Cat Run 2 Blu-ray + Digital HD with Slipcover
Lone Wolf and Cub Criterion Collection
Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Short Sleeve Apparel
Steve McQueen: The Last Mile Revisited
Bruce Lee Escrima Kali Stick Battle Apparel
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow – Original Television Soundtrack Season 1 Limited Edition Music by Blake Neely
Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Princess Leia Organa
Batman the Dark Knight Lurking on a Building Perch 23 X 35 inch Comic Poster
Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front and Back Printed Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Animeigo | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *