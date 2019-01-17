Bubblegum Crisis: High-definition Disctopia Special Edition Blu-ray

$39.95
$27.98
UPC: 737187016882
Part No: ANM-BD-1688
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Animeigo
Original U.S. Release: February 25, 1987
Item Release Date: September 25, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Winner of 2 awards from DVD Vision Japan, the 2004 Best Boxset and 2004 Best Rerelease awards.
It is the year 2032 A.D. Like a Phoenix, the city of MegaTokyo is rising from the ashes of a devastating earthquake. In the twisted canyons of the megalopolis, the Knight Sabers, a small band of high tech mercenaries, fight a lonely battle against the evil GENOM Corporation and its sinister androids, the Boomers. Venture into an all too probable future, where technology has run amuck, and emotion is all that separates Man from Machine.
Special Features
- Contains all 8 episodes
- Character Designs by one of the most popular Anime character designers, Sonoda KEN'ICHI (Gunsmith Cats)
- Color and Line Art Galleries
Specifications
- Runtime: 333
- Language: English/Japanese
- Subtitles: English, French, German, Italian, Finnish
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Kinuko Ômori | Yoshiko Sakakibara
Directors: Katsuhito Akiyama
Project Name: Bubblegum Crisis
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Animeigo | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art