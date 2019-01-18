Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

1990: The Bronx Warriors Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack

1990: The Bronx Warriors Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack
View larger
1990: The Bronx Warriors Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack
1990: The Bronx Warriors Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack

$29.95

$21.97


2 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 190118-77042-1
UPC: 827058705295
Part No: BLU-BD-7052
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Fred Williamson  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Science Fiction
Studio: Blue Underground
Original U.S. Release: April 22, 1983
Item Release Date: June 30, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The First To Die Were The Lucky Ones!

It’s 1990 and the Bronx has officially been declared a “No Man’s Land.” The authorities have given up all attempts to restore law and order. When a beautiful young woman runs away from Manhattan into this wasteland of motorcycle gangs and marauding warriors, her corrupt father sends a ruthless mercenary to bring her back at all costs. But gang leader Trash has other plans, uniting the rival outlaws to wage an all-out guerilla war against their corporate oppressors. Co-written and directed by Enzo G. Castellari (THE INGLORIOUS BASTARDS), this action-packed post-apocalyptic cult classic is a delirious mix of elements from THE WARRIORS and ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK. Starring Vic Morrow (TWILIGHT ZONE: THE MOVIE), Christopher Connelly (MANHATTAN BABY), Fred Williamson (VIGILANTE), and Mark Gregory (ESCAPE FROM THE BRONX), 1990: THE BRONX WARRIORS has been newly transferred in High Definition and includes exclusive new Extras created especially for this release!

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Enzo G. Castellari
  • Enzo G. Castellari and Fabrizio De Angelis In Conversation Part 1
  • Sourcing The Weaponry - Enzo G. Castellari visits the Italian Weapons Rental House of Paolo Ricci
  • Adventures In The Bronx - Interview with Actor/Stuntman Massimo Vanni
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Poster & Still Gallery
  • Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 92
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: All
  • Audio: DTS-HD Mono
  • Subtitles: French, English SDH, Spanish

Cast: Christopher Connelly | Fred Williamson | Mark Gregory | Vic Morrow
Directors: Enzo G. Castellari
Project Name: 1990: The Bronx Warriors

Related Items

Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Atari Missile Commander Youth and Childrens Apparel
McFarlane Toys Military Redeployed Air Force Special Operations Command CCT
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Adult Apparel
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition CD
Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More
2001: A Space Odyssey 36 x 24 Inch Horizontal Movie Poster
A Pistol For Ringo and The Return Of Ringo: Two Films By Duccio Tessari Special Blu-ray Editions
The Walking Dead Chronicles: The Official Companion Book [189112]
The British Horror Film: From the Silents to the Multiplex Hardcover Edition

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Blue Underground | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Exploitation | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *