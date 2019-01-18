1990: The Bronx Warriors Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack

View larger $29.95 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

The First To Die Were The Lucky Ones!

It’s 1990 and the Bronx has officially been declared a “No Man’s Land.” The authorities have given up all attempts to restore law and order. When a beautiful young woman runs away from Manhattan into this wasteland of motorcycle gangs and marauding warriors, her corrupt father sends a ruthless mercenary to bring her back at all costs. But gang leader Trash has other plans, uniting the rival outlaws to wage an all-out guerilla war against their corporate oppressors. Co-written and directed by Enzo G. Castellari (THE INGLORIOUS BASTARDS), this action-packed post-apocalyptic cult classic is a delirious mix of elements from THE WARRIORS and ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK. Starring Vic Morrow (TWILIGHT ZONE: THE MOVIE), Christopher Connelly (MANHATTAN BABY), Fred Williamson (VIGILANTE), and Mark Gregory (ESCAPE FROM THE BRONX), 1990: THE BRONX WARRIORS has been newly transferred in High Definition and includes exclusive new Extras created especially for this release!

Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Enzo G. Castellari

Enzo G. Castellari and Fabrizio De Angelis In Conversation Part 1

Sourcing The Weaponry - Enzo G. Castellari visits the Italian Weapons Rental House of Paolo Ricci

Adventures In The Bronx - Interview with Actor/Stuntman Massimo Vanni

Theatrical Trailers

Poster & Still Gallery

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 92

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Region: All

Audio: DTS-HD Mono

Subtitles: French, English SDH, Spanish

Cast: Christopher Connelly | Fred Williamson | Mark Gregory | Vic Morrow

Directors: Enzo G. Castellari

Project Name: 1990: The Bronx Warriors

