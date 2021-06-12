Share Page Support Us
Glass Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

$46.99
From: $41.70
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl L56
SKU: 210612-87450-1
UPC: 728028478969
Part No: WW076
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
1 in stock
Vinyl L57
SKU: 210612-87450-2
UPC: 728028478969
Part No: WW076
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
NOTE: Item is sealed and there is some bruising in the sleeve corners. Please review photos with our logo for condition details.

Presenting the debut film score vinyl release to M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass (2019).

Glass weaves together the unforgettable narratives of Unbreakable and Split in one explosive comic-book thriller. Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within him, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. The film also stars Sarah Paulson as psychiatrist Dr. Ellie Staple.

Composer West Dylan Thordson reunited with Shyamalan for the Glass score. “I wanted to find sounds that felt brittle and sharp,” Thordson said. “Violin and metal percussion became clear voices for me to build from. Mainly, I wanted the combination of melody and dissonance in Glass to play to Elijah’s thrilling and playful energy. The longer gnarled sounds combined with the pristine orchestral elements seemed to work well to represent the melding of light and dark. To me, the score for Glass is largely about discovery and acceptance.”

West Dylan Thordson is an American film music composer. He is best known for his original scores to Joy, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, Foxcatcher and M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass.

Special Features

  • The Complete Film Score by West Dylan Thordson
  • 180 Gram Double LP Fluorescent Purple Colored Vinyl
  • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Satin Coating
  • Deluxe Packaging
  • Pencil and Ink Illustrations by Jonas Scharf
  • Colors by Dennis Calero
  • Heavyweight Printed Insert

Playlists

  • Physicks
  • Brick Factory
  • Pink Room
  • Cycles
  • Backfire
  • Remember
  • Escape
  • David & Elijah
  • Pierce
  • Belief
  • Thru The Basement
  • Parking Lot
  • Unraveling
  • Ordinary Man
  • Kevin & Casey
  • Checkmate
  • Origin Story

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Vinyl L56SKU: 210612-87450-1
UPC: 728028478969
Part No: WW076
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Vinyl L57SKU: 210612-87450-2
UPC: 728028478969
Part No: WW076
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.