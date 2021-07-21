Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

John Carpenter’s Halloween Officially Licensed Michael Myers Lunchbox and Thermos Set [U08]

John Carpenter’s Halloween Officially Licensed Michael Myers Lunchbox and Thermos Set [U08]
View larger
$99.90
$79.90
See Options

1 in stock
box
SKU: 210721-88115-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

John Carpenter’s Halloween Officially Licensed Michael Myers Lunchbox and Thermos Set. These were released by Fright Rags and have since sold out. Features embossed image of the cult classic killer with mask and his trusty butcher knife.

Item is unused and may have some outside wear on lunchbox. Some of the vintage look on lunchbox were created as design elements. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Metal/Plastic
Explore More...

Related Items

Colossus: The Forbin Project Limited Edition Soundtrack
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 3 Limited Edition Statue
The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Mystery of Bruce Lee Photo Magazine Jeet Kune Do Fan Club + 9 Publicity Photos (1980) [C32]
Snatch Original Film Music Soundtrack
Pet Sematary 30th Anniversary Exclusive Mondo Steelbook Blu-ray Edition + Collector’s Poster (2019) NEW SEALED [D45]
Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition
The Warriors Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Import]
Son of Heavy Metal Magazine 1984 Moebius Serpieri [193111]
Alien Trespass Special San Diego Comic-Con 40th Anniversary DVD Slipcover (2009) [C33]
boxSKU: 210721-88115-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.