John Carpenter’s Halloween Officially Licensed Michael Myers Lunchbox and Thermos Set [U08]

- Cast: Adam Hollander | Arthur Malet | Brent Le Page | Brian Andrews | Charles Cyphers | David Kyle | Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Michael Graham | Kyle Richards | Mickey Yablans | Nancy Kyes | Nancy Stephens | Nick Castle | P.J. Soles | Peter Griffith | Robert Phalen | Sandy Johnson | Tony Moran | Will Sandin
- Directors: John Carpenter
- Project Name Halloween
- Characters Michael Myers
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Memorabilia | Film | Lunchbox | Mugs & Cups
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Fright Rags
- Original Release Date: October 25, 1978
- Rating: R
- More: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Carpenter | Michael Myers
John Carpenter’s Halloween Officially Licensed Michael Myers Lunchbox and Thermos Set. These were released by Fright Rags and have since sold out. Features embossed image of the cult classic killer with mask and his trusty butcher knife.
Item is unused and may have some outside wear on lunchbox. Some of the vintage look on lunchbox were created as design elements. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Metal/Plastic
