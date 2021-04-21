Reefer Movie Madness: The Ultimate Stoner Film Guide

View larger $18.99

$15.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Softcover Book

SKU: 210421-86669-1

ISBN-13: 9780810903128

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New



Reefer Movie Madness is the perfect follow-up to Halperin and Bloom’s big-selling Pot Culture. It’s the most extensive guide ever to movies for the stoner audience, a real market that has proven its mass appeal with the successful Harold and Kumar franchise and the Judd Apatow library (Pineapple Express, Superbad).

In addition to entries on more than 420 films, there are contributions from well known actors, movie directors, musicians, and celebrities, including Jason Mraz, comedian Andy Milonakis, Snoop Dogg, Doug Benson, and Cheech & Chong. Reefer Movie Madness covers it all, from pot-fueled comedies and druggy dramas to sci-fi flicks and 1960s artifacts to documentaries, musicals, and blockbusters. With its colorful, easy-to-follow format and lots of eye-grabbing photos, sidebars (“Real Pot or Not? An On-Set Exposé”), lists (“DIY Inventions by Clever Movie Stoners”), and Q&As, Reefer Movie Madness is the guide­book that bong-hitting movie buffs have been longing for.

Specifications

Pages: 336

Size: 6 x 1 x 9 in

Language: English

