Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Reefer Movie Madness: The Ultimate Stoner Film Guide

Reefer Movie Madness: The Ultimate Stoner Film Guide
View larger
$18.99
$15.90
See Options

2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210421-86669-1
ISBN-13: 9780810903128
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Reefer Movie Madness is the perfect follow-up to Halperin and Bloom’s big-selling Pot Culture. It’s the most extensive guide ever to movies for the stoner audience, a real market that has proven its mass appeal with the successful Harold and Kumar franchise and the Judd Apatow library (Pineapple Express, Superbad).

In addition to entries on more than 420 films, there are contributions from well known actors, movie directors, musicians, and celebrities, including Jason Mraz, comedian Andy Milonakis, Snoop Dogg, Doug Benson, and Cheech & Chong. Reefer Movie Madness covers it all, from pot-fueled comedies and druggy dramas to sci-fi flicks and 1960s artifacts to documentaries, musicals, and blockbusters. With its colorful, easy-to-follow format and lots of eye-grabbing photos, sidebars (“Real Pot or Not? An On-Set Exposé”), lists (“DIY Inventions by Clever Movie Stoners”), and Q&As, Reefer Movie Madness is the guide­book that bong-hitting movie buffs have been longing for.

Specifications

  • Pages: 336
  • Size: 6 x 1 x 9 in
  • Language: English
Explore More...

Related Items

John Carpenter’s Lost Themes
Jackie Chan Snake In The Eagle’s Shadow / Drunken Master Double Feature Limited Edition Blu-ray
Bangkok Revenge Blu-ray Edition (2013) [308]
The Goonies Climbing One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Expanded Ennio Morricone Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack 3-CD Set + Clint Eastwood Interview Booklet
Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition
Family Guy: Something, Something Darkside Blu-ray Edition
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back Music from the Motion Picture CD (2001)
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
Anime Essentials – Everything a Fan Needs to Know by Gilles Poitras
Softcover BookSKU: 210421-86669-1
ISBN-13: 9780810903128
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New