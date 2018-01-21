Foxy Brown DVD

Twitter
DVDSKU: 180118-69734-1
UPC: 027616857859
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: April 5, 1974
Item Release Date: January 9, 2001
Rating: R
Details

She’s brown sugar and spice…and if you don’t watch it, she’ll put you on ice! Delivering a performance worthy of “the Queen of the genre” (Los Angeles Times), Grier portrays one of the screens first action heroines with humor, sensitivity and steely determination. This electrifying revenge thriller explodes with all the sex appeal and cooler-than-cool attitude of its irresistible leading lady. Foxy Brown (Grier) has found her soulmate in an undercover narcotics investigator, but when he is brutally murdered, she swears vengeance against the crime ring responsible. Posing asa call girl to gain access to the ring’s inner circle, Foxy discovers just how high the corruption extends, igniting a blistering war that takes her from the city streets to a remote drug laboratory to a breathtaking midair battle behind the controls of an airplane! But the most startling confrontations are yet to come as she schemes to bring down her boyfriend’s killers in ways they never could have imagined.

Item is in very good shape with some signs of wear and small scratches on the case and a barcode sticker in the back. The disc is in great shape with a few small smudges.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary by Director Jack Hill
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 91

Cast: Antonio Fargas | Harry Holcombe | Juanita Brown | Kathryn Loder | Pam Grier | Peter Brown | Sid Haig | Terry Carter
Directors: Jack Hill
Project Name: Foxy Brown

