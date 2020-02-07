Share Page Support Us
The Nam Comic Book Issue 1 (December 1986) [12334]

View larger

$10.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80233-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: December 1, 1986
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Nam Comic Book Issue 1 (December 1986).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

