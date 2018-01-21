Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)

DVD SKU: 180117-69690-1

UPC: 085391139829

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Clarence Williams III | Prince items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Musical

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: July 27, 1984

Item Release Date: February 3, 2004

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rock star Prince makes a spectacular feature film debut in this highly autobiographical blockbuster that won both an Oscar and a Grammy award.Headstrong, vulnerable young musician The Kid (Prince) struggles with his own inner demons and with his alcoholic father who beats his mother. But the madness infects his music, fueling a sound that transforms the struggling, young rocker into a star.

The item is in very good shape, with a few bends and creases in the outer case. The disc is in great shape with a few small smudges.

Special Features

Soundtrack remastered in Dolby Digital 5.1

Interactive Menus

Production Notes

Theatrical Trailer

Scene Access

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Runtime: 111

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Charles Huntsberry | Clarence Williams III | Dez Dickerson | Jerome Benton | Jill Jones | Morris Day | Olga Karlatos | Prince

Directors: Albert Magnoli

Project Name: Purple Rain

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Musical | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.