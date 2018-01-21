Twitter
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
$11.99

$4.90


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180117-69690-1
UPC: 085391139829
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Rock star Prince makes a spectacular feature film debut in this highly autobiographical blockbuster that won both an Oscar and a Grammy award.Headstrong, vulnerable young musician The Kid (Prince) struggles with his own inner demons and with his alcoholic father who beats his mother. But the madness infects his music, fueling a sound that transforms the struggling, young rocker into a star.

The item is in very good shape, with a few bends and creases in the outer case. The disc is in great shape with a few small smudges.

Special Features

  • Soundtrack remastered in Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Interactive Menus
  • Production Notes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Scene Access

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Runtime: 111
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Charles Huntsberry | Clarence Williams III | Dez Dickerson | Jerome Benton | Jill Jones | Morris Day | Olga Karlatos | Prince
Directors: Albert Magnoli
Project Name: Purple Rain

