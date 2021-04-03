Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]

View larger $16.99

$13.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock ad

SKU: 210403-86137-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad. The ad seems to be signed by the film’s screenwriters Ruth Gordon and Garson Kanin, but this hasn’t been verified.

The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 7x9 in

Related Items