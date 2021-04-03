Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]

Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]
View larger
Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]
Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]
Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]
$16.99
$13.99
See Options

1 in stock
ad
SKU: 210403-86137-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad. The ad seems to be signed by the film’s screenwriters Ruth Gordon and Garson Kanin, but this hasn’t been verified.

The item is in very good shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Cinescape Magazine (October 2001, No. 53) Sarah Michelle Gellar [9116]
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
100 Rifles / Rio Conchos Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set
Frank Miller’s Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Book One – First Printing (1986) [B37]
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 Original Soundtrack
The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group
America The Story of Us 4-DVD Collector’s Edition Box Set with Companion Book
Funko POP Star Wars Imperial Guard Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #57
The Films of Tyrone Power First Paperback Edition (1981) [1931107]
The Purple Mask Press Photo, Tony Curtis, Colleen Miller (1955) [PHO924]
adSKU: 210403-86137-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.