11th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (1976) Original 7×9 inch Press Photo [H07]

SKU: 210403-86134-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

11th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (1976) Original Press Photo, featuring host Marty Robbins and Pam Dunahoo, Queen of the Academy of Country Music. Winners that year included Loretta Lynn (Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year), Conway Twitty (Male Vocalist of the Year), Larry Weiss (Song of the Year for “Rhinestone Cowboy”). The event took place at The Palladium, in Los Angeles, California and aired on ABC Television on March 1st, 1976 from 11:30PM – 1AM.

The item is in great shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
