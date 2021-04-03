11th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (1976) Original 7×9 inch Press Photo [H07]

View larger $13.99

11th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (1976) Original Press Photo, featuring host Marty Robbins and Pam Dunahoo, Queen of the Academy of Country Music. Winners that year included Loretta Lynn (Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year), Conway Twitty (Male Vocalist of the Year), Larry Weiss (Song of the Year for “Rhinestone Cowboy”). The event took place at The Palladium, in Los Angeles, California and aired on ABC Television on March 1st, 1976 from 11:30PM – 1AM.

