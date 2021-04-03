Almost Anything Goes Original Press Photo – Regis Philbin Television Series [H11]

Share Page Support Us
Almost Anything Goes Original Press Photo – Regis Philbin Television Series

SKU: 210403-86141-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Almost Anything Goes Original Press Photo – Regis Philbin Television Series. Almost Anything Goes was the American version of British game show It’s a Knockout!. The show aired on ABC from 1975 to 1976. Regis Philbin, Charlie Jones and Sam Riddle co-hosted the show.

  • Size: 10x8 in
