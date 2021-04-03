Almost Anything Goes Original Press Photo – Regis Philbin Television Series [H11]

- Cast: Charlie Jones | Regis Philbin | Sam Riddle
- Project Name Almost Anything Goe
- Subject Regis Philbin
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Game Show | Reality TV | Television
- Studios: ABC Television
- Original Release Date: January 24, 1976
- Rating: NR
Almost Anything Goes Original Press Photo – Regis Philbin Television Series. Almost Anything Goes was the American version of British game show It’s a Knockout!. The show aired on ABC from 1975 to 1976. Regis Philbin, Charlie Jones and Sam Riddle co-hosted the show.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Charlie Jones | Regis Philbin | Sam Riddle
- Shows / Movies: Almost Anything Goe
- Genres: Game Show | Reality TV | Television
- Studios / Manufacturers: ABC Television
- Product Types: Originals