Adult Film Star Letha Weapons Photo [221010-26]

Adult Film Star Letha Weapons Photo. Letha Weapons is known for her large breasts, which have been downsized in recent years for health reasons. She is also well known for her appearance in an infamous 1994 adult video, entitled John Wayne Bobbitt Uncut, featuring the pornographic debut of John Wayne Bobbitt, whose penis was severed in a knife attack by his now former wife.

Letha Weapons has retired from the adult film industry and has continued to make appearances on stage in San Francisco as a feature dancer at the New Century Theater, and more recently makes weekly appearances at The Reunion Kitchen and Bar in Old Sacramento.

Letha Weapons is famous for the movies Big Bust Bangers 2, Boobs A Poppin’, How to Make a Model Volume 4 – Facial Cream Girls , Humongous Hooters, Lesbian Castle – No Kings Allowed, Mellon Man, Savage Fury 3, The Mountie, Big Boob Bangeroo 8, Big Boob Bikini Bash, Big Tit Racket, Double D Reunion, Girls Around the World 22 – Letha Weapons and Friends, The Duke of Knockers 2, She’s No Angel 2, The Golden Age of Porn Giant Juggs, Big Boob Bangeroo 9, The Greatest Big Bust Video Ever, Hollywood or Bust, Busty Kittens, Candy Store, Big Tits Galore, Big Boobs In Buttsville, Big Boob Brunettes, and A Cornucopia of Humongous Melons.

