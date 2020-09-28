Share Page Support Us
Extreme Curves: Phat Girls Illustrated Pin-Ups by Phil Henderson (2008)

Extreme Curves: Phat Girls Illustrated Pin-Ups by Phil Henderson (2008)
Extreme Curves: Phat Girls Illustrated Pin-Ups by Phil Henderson (2008)
Extreme Curves: Phat Girls Illustrated Pin-Ups by Phil Henderson (2008)

$18.95

$17.98


3 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200928-82134-1
UPC: 9781561635450
ISBN-10: 1561635456
ISBN-13: 978-1561635450
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Sexploitation
Studio: Amerotica
Original U.S. Release: September 1, 2008
Details

After the tremendously successful first collection of pin-ups which went back to press 3 times, Henderson’s Extreme Curves is back with another collection of outrageously lush babes, curvy enough to send your head into a spin. Take 45-28-45 for instance. No skinny models here! Real WOMEN in all their unclothed beauty, lovingly painted for your enjoyment.

Specifications

  • Pages: 80
  • Size: 8.5 x 0.3 x 11 in


Authors: Phil Henderson

Amerotica | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Sexploitation | Softcover Books

