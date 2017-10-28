Lucio Fulci’s Don’t Torture A Duckling Limited Edition 2-Disc Combo Pack – Blu-ray + DVD

View larger $39.95 $25.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 171029-67990-1

UPC: 760137035480

Part No: AV099

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Lucio Fulci items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Mystery | Thrillers

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: September 29, 1972

Item Release Date: October 3, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Lucio Fulci, the godfather of gore (The Psychic, The Beyond), comes one of the most powerful and unsettling giallo thrillers ever produced: his 1972 masterpiece Don’t Torture a Duckling. When the sleepy rural village of Accendura is rocked by a series of murders of young boys, the superstitious locals are quick to apportion blame, with the suspects including the local “witch”, Maciara (Florinda Bolkan, A Lizard in a Woman’s Skin). With the bodies piling up and the community gripped by panic and a thirst for bloody vengeance, two outsiders – city journalist Andrea (Tomas Milian, The Four of the Apocalypse) and spoilt rich girl Patrizia (Barbara Bouchet, The Red Queen Kills Seven Times) – team up to crack the case. But before the mystery is solved, more blood will have been spilled, and not all of it belonging to innocents… Deemed shocking at the time for its brutal violence, depiction of the Catholic Church and themes of child murder and pedophilia, Don’t Torture a Duckling is widely regarded today as Fulci’s greatest film, rivaling the best of his close rival Dario Argento. Arrow Video is proud to present this uniquely chilling film in its North American high definition debut.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original mono Italian and English soundtracks (lossless on the Blu-ray Disc)

English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

New audio commentary by Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films

The Blood of Innocents, a new video discussion with Mikel J. Koven, author of La Dolce Morte: Vernacular Cinema and the Italian Giallo Film

Every (Wo)man Their Own Hell, a new video essay by critic Kat Ellinger

Interviews with co-writer/director Lucio Fulci, actor Florinda Bolkan, cinematographer Sergio D'Offizi, assistant editor Bruno Micheli and assistant makeup artist Maurizio Trani

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Timothy Pittides

Collector's booklet with new writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and Howard Hughes

Specifications

Region: A,1

Audio: Mono 1.0

Language: Italian,English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Runtime: 105

Cast: Barbara Bouchet | Florinda Bolkan | Irene Papas | Marc Porel | Tomas Milian

Directors: Lucio Fulci

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Thrillers | Throwback Space