Federico Fellini’s The Voice of the Moon Special Edition Combo Blu-ray + DVD

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Comedy | Drama

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1990

Item Release Date: October 31, 2017

Details

The swansong of the great Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini (La dolce vita, 8½), The Voice of the Moon emerged without fanfare: it played the Cannes Film Festival out of competition after its Italian premiere and failed to secure distribution in North America and the UK. This new restoration from the original negative seeks to right that wrong and provide the film with a second chance… Adapted from a novel by Ermano Cavazzoni, The Voice of the Moon concerns itself with Ivo Salvini (Roberto Benigni, Life Is Beautiful), recently released from a mental hospital and in love with Aldini (Nadia Ottaviani). As he attempts to win her heart, he wanders a strange, dreamlike landscape and encounters various oddball characters, including Gonnella (Paolo Villagio, Fantozzi), a paranoid old man prone to conspiracy theories. Concluding a career that had stretched back more than fifty years, The Voice of the Moon combines the nostalgia of Amarcord (the film is set in Emilia-Romagna countryside of the director’s youth), the surreal satire of City of Women and the naïf-adrift-in-a-brutal-world structure of La strada. Plenty for Fellini fans to get their teeth into.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements, produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original 1.0 mono sound (uncompressed on the Blu-ray)

Optional English subtitles

Towards the Moon with Fellini, a rarely seen hour-long documentary on the film’s production, featuring interviews with Fellini, Roberto Benigni and Paolo Villagio

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Strain

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Pasquale Iannone

Specifications

Runtime: 121

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Region: A,1

Language: Italian

Subtitles: English

Audio: Mono 1.0

Cast: Nigel Harris | Paolo Villaggio | Roberto Benigni

Directors: Federico Fellini

