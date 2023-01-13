Set of 4 Collector Candy Dispensers SEALED – TMNT, DragonBall Z [U91]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: PEZ Candy
Set of 4 Collector Candy Dispensers SEALED – TMNT, DragonBall Z.
Included:
- 3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) Watermelon Shell Sours Tin
- 1 DragonBall Z Star Candy Ball (number of stars on ball may vary from pictured sample)
Candy Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Companies: PEZ Candy
- Product Types: Food Items > Candy | Memorabilia > Film | Memorabilia > Other