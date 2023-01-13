Share Page Support Us
Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – Zelda Mints + Zombie + Super Mario Bros. Tins [U93]

Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – Zelda Mints + Zombie + Super Mario Bros. Tins [U93]
View larger
Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – Zelda Mints + Zombie + Super Mario Bros. Tins [U93]
$17.49
$15.90
See Options

2 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – Zelda Mints + Zombie + Super Mario Bros. Tins.

Includes:

  • Super Mario Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin
  • DragonBall Z Star Candy (number of stars on Ball may be different than pictured)
  • Zombie Refleshmints Tin
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin

Candy Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

