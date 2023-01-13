Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – Zelda Mints + Zombie + Super Mario Bros. Tins [U93]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: PEZ Candy
Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – Zelda Mints + Zombie + Super Mario Bros. Tins.
Includes:
- Super Mario Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin
- DragonBall Z Star Candy (number of stars on Ball may be different than pictured)
- Zombie Refleshmints Tin
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin
Candy Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- Characters: Zelda
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Companies: PEZ Candy
- Product Types: Food Items > Candy | Memorabilia > Film | Memorabilia > Other