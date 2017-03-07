The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book

Hardcover Book SKU: 170308-63592-1

Part No: A-KBHC

ISBN-13: 978-0-86562-157-2

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction

Studio: SQP

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ken Barr is old-school masterful, and defines what it is to create whole new worlds of wonder. His storied career is filled with outstanding movie and TV projects, sci-fi and fantasy book covers, and many iconic images from the glory days of Marvel Comics.

Nowadays, anyone with a computer and Photoshop can call themselves an artist. That’s very nice, but compared to one of the grand masters of fantasy art, they might as well be fiddling with an Etch-A-Sketch! Long before the emergence of such superstar painters as Alex Ross and Joe Jusko, Ken Barr was blazing a trail of acrylic glory, giving fanboys a clear picture of what their heroes would look like in the real world. For the first time ever, a massive collection of Ken’s favorite pieces have been assembled for this personal showcase. If you appreciate the intense quality and power Barr brings to his work, or just have a fond memory of seeing your favorite character brought to life for the first time, then this book will be a pure pleasure!

9×12 oversized format

Hardcover Edition

48 pages

full color

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Horror | Science Fiction | SQP | The Museum of Fantasy Art