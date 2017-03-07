Twitter
The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book

$25.00

$23.90


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 170308-63592-1
Part No: A-KBHC
ISBN-13: 978-0-86562-157-2
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Details

Ken Barr is old-school masterful, and defines what it is to create whole new worlds of wonder. His storied career is filled with outstanding movie and TV projects, sci-fi and fantasy book covers, and many iconic images from the glory days of Marvel Comics.

Nowadays, anyone with a computer and Photoshop can call themselves an artist. That’s very nice, but compared to one of the grand masters of fantasy art, they might as well be fiddling with an Etch-A-Sketch! Long before the emergence of such superstar painters as Alex Ross and Joe Jusko, Ken Barr was blazing a trail of acrylic glory, giving fanboys a clear picture of what their heroes would look like in the real world. For the first time ever, a massive collection of Ken’s favorite pieces have been assembled for this personal showcase. If you appreciate the intense quality and power Barr brings to his work, or just have a fond memory of seeing your favorite character brought to life for the first time, then this book will be a pure pleasure!

  • 9×12 oversized format
  • Hardcover Edition
  • 48 pages
  • full color

