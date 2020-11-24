Share Page Support Us
They Live Movie Politician Character Collector’s Spinature Figure

They Live Movie Politician Character Collector’s Spinature Figure
$24.00

$22.00


10 in stock


toySKU: 201124-83284-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: November 4, 1988
Item Release Date: February 1, 2021
Rating: R
Details

They Live. We Sleep.

Presenting the official THEY LIVE Politician Spinature. From John Carpenter’s 1988 classic horror film, the politician alien comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Special Features

  • Beautifully crafted light poly-resin sculpture
  • Can be used as a record topper, decorative figure or car dashboard display item

Specifications

  • Size: 4 in
  • Material: Poly-Resin Plastic

Cast: Al Leong | Jason Robards III | Jeff Imada | John F. Goff | Keith David | Larry Franco | Lucille Meredith | Meg Foster | Norman Alden | Norman Howell | Peter Jason | Raymond St. Jacques | Roddy Piper | Susan Blanchard | Sy Richardson
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: They Live
Artists: Robert Sammelin

