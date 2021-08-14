Colorful Gowns and Trees at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0004]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Genres: Art and Culture
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
Colorful Gowns and Trees at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place in Washington, D.C. The event commemorates the March 27, 1912, gift of Japanese cherry trees from Tokyo City, Japan Mayor Yukio Ozaki to the city of Washington, D.C. Large helium balloons, floats, marching bands from across the United States, music and showmanship are all part of the Festival’s parade and related activities. More than 700,000 people visit Washington each year to admire the blossoming cherry trees that herald the beginning of spring in the nation’s capital. The three-week festival starts in mid-March with a Family Day at the National Building Museum and an official opening ceremony in Washington, D.C.’s Warner Theatre.
