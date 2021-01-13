Share Page Support Us
Life Magazine (September 1, 1972) Auto Worker Larry Walker, How Nixon Sees His Second Term [J91]

View larger

$9.99

$6.99


1 in stock


Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

Life Magazine (September 1, 1972) Auto Worker Larry Walker, How Nixon Sees His Second Term.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Life Magazine

