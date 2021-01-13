Life Magazine (October 27, 1972) Dr. Edward Land: A Genius and His Magic Camera, Polaroid [B03]

$9.99
$7.99
magSKU: 210113-84233-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Art and Culture | Biography | Drama
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Life Magazine (October 27, 1972) Dr. Edward Land: A Genius and His Magic Camera, Polaroid.
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Publication: Life Magazine
Related Items
Categories
Art and Culture | Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers