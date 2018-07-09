What is Jack Paar Really Like First Edition Mass Market Paperback – Lancer 70-005 (1962)

$29.99
$11.97
Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74101-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama
Studio: Lancer Books
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, creases, bends and corner dings.
Specifications
- Pages: 125
- Size: 6.9 x 4 x 0.5 in
- Language: English
Authors: William H. A Carr
Subject: Jack Paar
Related Items
Categories
Biography | Comedy | Drama | Lancer Books | Softcover Books | Throwback Space