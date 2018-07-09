Share Page Support Us
What is Jack Paar Really Like First Edition Mass Market Paperback – Lancer 70-005 (1962)

What is Jack Paar Really Like First Edition Mass Market Paperback – Lancer 70-005 (1962)
$29.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74101-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama
Studio: Lancer Books
Details

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, creases, bends and corner dings.

Specifications

  • Pages: 125
  • Size: 6.9 x 4 x 0.5 in
  • Language: English


Authors: William H. A Carr
Subject: Jack Paar

