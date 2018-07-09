Share Page Support Us
Home from the Hill – Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition, M4128 (1960)

Home from the Hill – Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition, M4128 (1960)
View larger
Home from the Hill – Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition, M4128 (1960)
Home from the Hill – Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition, M4128 (1960)
Home from the Hill – Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition, M4128 (1960)
Home from the Hill – Movie Tie-In Paperback Edition, M4128 (1960)

$29.99

$9.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74105-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Drama | Romance
Studio: Pocket Books
Original U.S. Release: March 3, 1960
Rating: NR
Details

Home from the Hill tells the story of the influential Hunnicutt family set in Texas during the late 1950s.

The item is in good condition, with signs of wear on cover, creases, bends and small tears.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.6 x 5.8 x 0.7 in

Cast: Eleanor Parker | George Hamilton | George Peppard | Robert Mitchum
Directors: Vincente Minnelli
Authors: William Humphrey
Project Name: Home from the Hill

