The Thomas Crown Affair: Music from the MGM Motion Picture – Bill Conti

$14.99
$12.95
UPC: 618681004929
Part No: 186 810 049 2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: John McTiernan items
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Romance | Thrillers
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: August 6, 1999
Item Release Date: September 7, 1999
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
While the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair couldn’t really hold a candle to the magnificent 1967 original the soundtrack is a little better. Bill Conti’s score – while not as pungent as Michel Legrand’s original – is still effective and probing. One of the highlights of this version is Sting’s version of the classic ‘Windmills of Your Mind ‘ which brings a slight (and welcome) reggae element to this song. Nina Simone’s ‘Sinner Man’ is almost as good highlighting her fabulous blues/jazz vocals.
Playlists
- Windmills Of Your Mind by: Sting
- Sinnerman by: Nina Simone
- Everything (...Is Never Quite Enough) by: Wasis Diop
- Caban La Ka Kratchie by: Georges Fordant
- Black & White X 5 by: Bill Conti
- Never Change by: Bill Conti
- Meet Ms. Banning by: Bill Conti
- Goodnight/Breaking & Entering by: Bill Conti
- Glider Pt.1 by: Bill Conti
- Glider Pt.2 by: Bill Conti
- Cocktails by: Bill Conti
- Quick Exit by: Bill Conti
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ben Gazzara | Charles Keating | Denis Leary | Faye Dunaway | Frankie Faison | Fritz Weaver | Mark Margolis | Michael Lombard | Pierce Brosnan | Rene Russo
Directors: John McTiernan