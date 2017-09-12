Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri

View larger $11.98 $9.85 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: July 22, 2011

Item Release Date: July 19, 2011

Rating: PG-13

Captain America: The First Avenger focuses on the early days of the Marvel Universe when Steve Rogers volunteers to participate in an experimental program that turns him into the Super Soldier known as Captain America. Chris Evans will star as Captain America and Sebastian Stan will portray Cap’s sidekick Bucky in the film. Joe Johnston directs Marvel Studios’. Enjoy this Score Soundtrack by Academy Award nominated composer Alan Silvestri with a new song Star Spangled Man with music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by David Zippel.

Frozen Wasteland

Schmidt's Treasure

Farewell To Bucky

Hydra Lab

Training The Supersoldier

Schmidt's Story

Vita Rays

Captain America "We Did It"

Kruger Chase

Hostage On The Pier

General's Resign

Unauthorized Night Flight

Troop Liberation

Factory Inferno

Triumphant Return

Howling Commando's Montage

Hydra Train

"Rain Fire Upon Them"

Motorcycle Mayhem

Invasion

Flight On The Flight Deck

"This Is My Choice"

Passage Of Time

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chris Evans | Dominic Cooper | Hayley Atwell | Hugo Weaving | Richard Armitage | Samuel L. Jackson | Sebastian Stan | Stanley Tucci | Toby Jones | Tommy Lee Jones

Directors: Joe Johnston

