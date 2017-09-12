Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri

$11.98
$9.85
UPC: 050087243128
Part No: D001387402
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | History | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios | Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: July 22, 2011
Item Release Date: July 19, 2011
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Captain America: The First Avenger focuses on the early days of the Marvel Universe when Steve Rogers volunteers to participate in an experimental program that turns him into the Super Soldier known as Captain America. Chris Evans will star as Captain America and Sebastian Stan will portray Cap’s sidekick Bucky in the film. Joe Johnston directs Marvel Studios’. Enjoy this Score Soundtrack by Academy Award nominated composer Alan Silvestri with a new song Star Spangled Man with music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by David Zippel.
Playlists
- Captain America Main Titles
Frozen Wasteland
Schmidt's Treasure
Farewell To Bucky
Hydra Lab
Training The Supersoldier
Schmidt's Story
Vita Rays
Captain America "We Did It"
Kruger Chase
Hostage On The Pier
General's Resign
Unauthorized Night Flight
Troop Liberation
Factory Inferno
Triumphant Return
Howling Commando's Montage
Hydra Train
"Rain Fire Upon Them"
Motorcycle Mayhem
Invasion
Flight On The Flight Deck
"This Is My Choice"
Passage Of Time
Captain America by: Alan Silvestri
- Star Spangled Man by: The Star Spangled Singers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Chris Evans | Dominic Cooper | Hayley Atwell | Hugo Weaving | Richard Armitage | Samuel L. Jackson | Sebastian Stan | Stanley Tucci | Toby Jones | Tommy Lee Jones
Directors: Joe Johnston
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Comic Based | Featured | History | Marvel Studios | Music | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Walt Disney Records