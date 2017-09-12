Twitter
Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri

Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri
Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri
Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | History | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios | Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: July 22, 2011
Item Release Date: July 19, 2011
Rating: PG-13
Details

Captain America: The First Avenger focuses on the early days of the Marvel Universe when Steve Rogers volunteers to participate in an experimental program that turns him into the Super Soldier known as Captain America. Chris Evans will star as Captain America and Sebastian Stan will portray Cap’s sidekick Bucky in the film. Joe Johnston directs Marvel Studios’. Enjoy this Score Soundtrack by Academy Award nominated composer Alan Silvestri with a new song Star Spangled Man with music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by David Zippel.

Playlists

  • Captain America Main Titles
    Frozen Wasteland
    Schmidt's Treasure
    Farewell To Bucky
    Hydra Lab
    Training The Supersoldier
    Schmidt's Story
    Vita Rays
    Captain America "We Did It"
    Kruger Chase
    Hostage On The Pier
    General's Resign
    Unauthorized Night Flight
    Troop Liberation
    Factory Inferno
    Triumphant Return
    Howling Commando's Montage
    Hydra Train
    "Rain Fire Upon Them"
    Motorcycle Mayhem
    Invasion
    Flight On The Flight Deck
    "This Is My Choice"
    Passage Of Time
    Captain America   by: Alan Silvestri
  • Star Spangled Man   by: The Star Spangled Singers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chris Evans | Dominic Cooper | Hayley Atwell | Hugo Weaving | Richard Armitage | Samuel L. Jackson | Sebastian Stan | Stanley Tucci | Toby Jones | Tommy Lee Jones
Directors: Joe Johnston

