Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà Video Game Music Musique De Jeux Video [F23]

Details

Undoubtedly, the range and diversity of Angèle Dubeau’s artistic journey never ceases to amaze! After a 36th album devoted to film music, A Time for Us, Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà now presents Game Music, the result of a long and serious musical process. This new recording features unrivalled performances of strong and striking works from some of the world’s most popular video games. Never before was the realm of video games imbued with such virtuosity and originality.

A word from Angèle Dubeau…

I have never placed limits on my choice of repertoire, and for this project, I pushed my curiosity to the extreme, toward a world that was completely unknown to me. In my quest to discover the gems of modern music, I listened to many works written and revisited by composers of great talent.

When I began my research, video games quickly emerged as a logical avenue of exploration. I have always strived to interest young people in classical music because I feel it has the power to touch everyone. Seeing the passion of young people for video games, I wanted to understand the secrets of their success and to evaluate their musical value.

On my most recent recording, I approached movie music without consideration for the images and scenes that inspired it, and I took the same tack in reviewing the gold mine that is video game music. I have assembled here the works that spoke to me, giving no real thought to the adventures they accompany.

I immersed myself in the worlds that created these excerpts, and I conveyed my new conception to the musicians of La Pietà, going into great detail to bring forth all of their beauty and power. Above all, I wanted to avoid distorting them, and my intention has been to preserve the form that initially won over video game aficionados while at the same time breathing new life into them.

So it is with great pleasure that I invite you to dive into the fantastical world of video games with me.

Angèle Dubeau

NOTE: Item is in great shape with minor wear and a small tear in the outer packaging. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction

Assassin's Creed Revelation

Chrono Trigger & Chrono Cross

Angry Birds

Halo 3: One Final Effort

Final Fantasy

Secret of Mana

Tetris

Heavy Rain

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Composers: Angèle Dubeau | La Pietà

