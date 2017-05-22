Twitter
Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow

View larger
$15.99

$12.90


6 in stock


CDSKU: 170522-64795-1
UPC: 827034001229
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction
Studio: Perserverance
Item Release Date: September 19, 2006
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is electronic guru Michael Hoenig’s first album in 18 years! This long awaited CD features over an hour of music from the cult TV show Dark Skies. This 1996 show exploded onto the scene with the premise that aliens were responsible for the assassination of JFK among other conspiracy theories, and composer Michael Hoenig went back to remaster the tapes for this world-premiere release! Also here is X-Files composer Mark Snow’s 12 minute suite for the unaired pilot. Package includes a 16 page booklet with tons of artwork and notes from executive producers Bryce Zabel and Brent Friedman, as well as thoughts on the score by both composers.

Cast: Art Bell | Charley Lang | Conor O'Farrell | Diane Cary | Don Moss | Dorie Barton | Eric Close | J.T. Walsh | Jack Conley | Jeri Ryan | Joe Urla | Joey Aresco | John Dennis Johnston | Kathleen Garrett | Kirk B.R. Woller | Lackos | Lee Garlington | Lindsey Ginter | Megan Ward | Michael Hagerty | Nancy Stephens | Richard Fancy | Richard Gillilan | Robert Carradine | Robin Gammell | Roger Aaron Brown | Roger Hewlett | Sam Whipple | Seth Mumy | Tim Kelleher | Tracy Fraim | Wayne Tippit

