Shonen Jump: Volume 3 – A Compilation Edition from the Shonen Jump Team (2004)

Shonen Jump: Volume 3 – A Compilation Edition from the Shonen Jump Team (2004)

$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77191-1
UPC: 782009207030
ISBN-10: 1591167302
ISBN-13: 978-159167303
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: VIZ Media
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This originated in Japan, and carries the decade-long tradition of Japanese comics propelled by vibrant art and intriguing storylines.

Specifications

  • Pages: 160
  • Size: 5x7.5 in

