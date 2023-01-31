Powder River (1953) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photo [K56]

- Project Name: Powder River
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Western
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: June 8, 1953
- Rating: approved
- More: John Dehner | Rory Calhoun
Powder River (1953) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photo.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
