The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition with Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash [J40]

$8.99
$5.99
gameSKU: 201127-83401-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Johnny Cash items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western
Studio: Columbia Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition.
The item is in very good shape with some wear on outside sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Johnny Cash | Leonard Cohen | The Earl Scruggs Revue
Related Items
Categories
Columbia Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Western