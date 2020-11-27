The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition with Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash [J40]

View larger $8.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201127-83401-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Johnny Cash items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western

Studio: Columbia Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear on outside sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Johnny Cash | Leonard Cohen | The Earl Scruggs Revue

Related Items

Categories

Columbia Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Western