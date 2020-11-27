Share Page Support Us
The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition with Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash [J40]

The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition with Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash [J40]
View larger

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear on outside sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Johnny Cash | Leonard Cohen | The Earl Scruggs Revue

