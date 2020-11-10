Share Page Support Us
Universal Monsters: The Mummy Dracula Frankenstein Wolfman Collage Pattern Bandana

$16.99

$14.55


10 in stock


SKU: 201110-83019-1
Part No: UNI1276
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bela Lugosi | Boris Karloff | Christopher Lee | Peter Cushing  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Details

Featured is the Universal Monsters: The Mummy Dracula Frankenstein Wolfman Collage Pattern Bandana.

Features

  • Fully licensed product.
  • Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.
  • Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.
  • Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.
  • The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.
  • Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

  • Size: 21x21 in
  • Material: Light weight woven polyester


Contributors: Bela Lugosi | Boris Karloff | Christopher Lee | Elsa Lanchester | Peter Cushing
Characters: Bride of Frankenstein | Dracula | Frankenstein | Horror | Peter Cushing

