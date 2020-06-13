Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: Episode I Mace Windu Action Figure Lightsaber and Jedi Cloak with Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1240]

$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200613-80964-1
UPC: 076281840840
Part No: 558990
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: George Lucas | Samuel L. Jackson | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Details

Star Wars: Episode I Mace Windu Action Figure Lightsaber and Jedi Cloak with Talking CommTech Chip (1998).

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Samuel L. Jackson | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Mace Windu

