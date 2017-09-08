Songs You Can’t Refuse – Music From The Untouchables, Shaft, Road to Perdition + More

View larger $15.95 $13.49 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 170902-67307-1

UPC: 666362017423

Part No: MM174

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Shaft items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Biography | Crime | Cult Cinema | History | Thrillers

Studio: Museum Music

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

“You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You,” “The Godfather Theme,” “Minnie the Moocher,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Shaft”– these are just a few of the memorable SONG’S YOU CAN’T REFUSE. Produced for The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada, this wildly entertaining CD contains a collection of the most famous music, songs, and film soundtracks that relate to or were inspired by the Mob. Includes “hits” by Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Cab Calloway, Fats Waller, James Darren, Isaac Hayes, Dion & the Belmonts, and more.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 55:41

Related Items

Categories

Action | Biography | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | History | Museum Music | Music | Thrillers | Throwback Space