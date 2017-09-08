Twitter
Songs You Can’t Refuse – Music From The Untouchables, Shaft, Road to Perdition + More

View larger

$15.95

$13.49


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170902-67307-1
UPC: 666362017423
Part No: MM174
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Shaft  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Biography | Crime | Cult Cinema | History | Thrillers
Studio: Museum Music
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

“You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You,” “The Godfather Theme,” “Minnie the Moocher,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Shaft”– these are just a few of the memorable SONG’S YOU CAN’T REFUSE. Produced for The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada, this wildly entertaining CD contains a collection of the most famous music, songs, and film soundtracks that relate to or were inspired by the Mob. Includes “hits” by Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Cab Calloway, Fats Waller, James Darren, Isaac Hayes, Dion & the Belmonts, and more.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 55:41

Categories

Action | Biography | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | History | Museum Music | Music | Thrillers | Throwback Space

