Songs You Can’t Refuse – Music From The Untouchables, Shaft, Road to Perdition + More

Details
“You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You,” “The Godfather Theme,” “Minnie the Moocher,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Shaft”– these are just a few of the memorable SONG’S YOU CAN’T REFUSE. Produced for The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada, this wildly entertaining CD contains a collection of the most famous music, songs, and film soundtracks that relate to or were inspired by the Mob. Includes “hits” by Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Cab Calloway, Fats Waller, James Darren, Isaac Hayes, Dion & the Belmonts, and more.
Playlists
- You're Nobody Till Somebody Love You by: Dean Martin
1:56
- The Godfather Waltz by: The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
3:45
- Minnie the Moucher by: Cab Calloway
3:14
- Once Upon A Time in America - Deborah's Theme by: The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
4:45
- Too Close for Comfort by: Sammy Davis Jr.
3:05
- On the Waterfront Suite (excerpt) by: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
5:41
- Theme from Shaft by: Isaac Hayes
4:37
- The Untouchables by: The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
2:23
- Come Fly with Me by: James Darren
3:06
- Main Theme from Dick Tracy by: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
3:25
- Lazy Mary by: Lou Monte
2:44
- Road to Perdition by: The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
4:10
- The Joint is Jumpin' by: Fats Waller
2:48
- BUGSY: Act of Faith by: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
3:43
- I Wonder Why by: Dion & the Belmonts
2:18
- Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo (The Godfather: Part III finale) by: Razumovsky Symphony Orchestra
3:39
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 55:41
