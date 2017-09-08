Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Starlight

Starlight
View larger

$19.95

$7.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170817-67150-1
UPC: 760137980087
Part No: MVD9800BR
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama
Studio: MVD
Original U.S. Release: May 9, 2017
Item Release Date: May 9, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set in the dunes near the North Sea, a small circus company is suffering from a serious lack of audience for their shows. The most to be worried of is the two love triangle among the troupe leading the desperate ones to call on magic and spells. Angele, the diaphanous ballerina, her clown lover Elliot and the circus ringmaster, full of cruelty and disturbed by fits of schizophrenia on one side, and Zohra in love with Elliot, haunted by an uncanny conscience. Secrets, jealousy, envy will progressively take hold of them and trigger some irreversible acts.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: (All) A,B,C
  • Runtime: 99

Cast: Béatrice Dalle | Bruno Putzulu | Denis Lavant | Iggy Pop | Laura Favali | Natacha Régnier | Roland Menou | Sissi Duparc | Tchéky Karyo | Zimsky
Directors: Sophie Blondy

Related Items

Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
A Fine Madness (1966) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Sean Connery, Joanne Woodward & Irvin Kershner
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
Speedbound Marilyn Monroe and James Dean on Motorcycle 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Dark Horse Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
Enemy at the Gates Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by James Horner
Lucio Fulci’s Horror Manhattan Baby 3-Disc Limited Edition
Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – 180 GRAM

Categories

Blu-ray | Drama | Movies & TV | MVD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *