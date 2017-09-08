View larger $19.95 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: May 9, 2017

Set in the dunes near the North Sea, a small circus company is suffering from a serious lack of audience for their shows. The most to be worried of is the two love triangle among the troupe leading the desperate ones to call on magic and spells. Angele, the diaphanous ballerina, her clown lover Elliot and the circus ringmaster, full of cruelty and disturbed by fits of schizophrenia on one side, and Zohra in love with Elliot, haunted by an uncanny conscience. Secrets, jealousy, envy will progressively take hold of them and trigger some irreversible acts.

Cast: Béatrice Dalle | Bruno Putzulu | Denis Lavant | Iggy Pop | Laura Favali | Natacha Régnier | Roland Menou | Sissi Duparc | Tchéky Karyo | Zimsky

Directors: Sophie Blondy

