View larger $46.00 $39.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 191019-79448-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bill Cosby | Robert Culp items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Spy Films

Studio: Grosset & Dunlap | Ridge Press

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

I Spy: Robert Culp and Bill Cosby – TV’s Swift and Swinging Spies (1967).

On TV they’re Kelly and Scott, the swingingest spies on the intrigue circuit. In real life they’re Culp and Cosby. You know, those talented, witty, good-looking, fast-moving men in a showbiz hurry. Here they are – behind the scenes and on the I Spy screen, where the action is action, the places exotic, and the putdown comes with a smile.

Specifications

Language: English

Pages: 80

Size: 8 x 5.1 x 0.3 in



Project Name: I Spy

Subject: Bill Cosby | Robert Culp

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Grosset & Dunlap | Ridge Press | Softcover Books | Spy Films | Throwback Space