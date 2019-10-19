Share Page Support Us
I Spy: Robert Culp and Bill Cosby – TV’s Swift and Swinging Spies (1967)

I Spy: Robert Culp and Bill Cosby – TV's Swift and Swinging Spies (1967)
View larger

Softcover Book
Weight: 1.15 lbs
I Spy: Robert Culp and Bill Cosby – TV’s Swift and Swinging Spies (1967).

On TV they’re Kelly and Scott, the swingingest spies on the intrigue circuit. In real life they’re Culp and Cosby. You know, those talented, witty, good-looking, fast-moving men in a showbiz hurry. Here they are – behind the scenes and on the I Spy screen, where the action is action, the places exotic, and the putdown comes with a smile.

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 80
  • Size: 8 x 5.1 x 0.3 in


Project Name: I Spy
Subject: Bill Cosby | Robert Culp

