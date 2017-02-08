View larger $29.95 $19.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170208-62908-1

UPC: 738329145224

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: The Cannon Group items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Mystery | Thriller

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1984

Item Release Date: October 21, 2014

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Naked Face is a shocking and suspense-filled thriller that takes Roger Moore (The Spy Who Loved Me) out of the world of James Bond and into the world equally dangerous and violent. He stars as a doctor targeted for murder in this gripping film version of the Sidney Sheldon best-selling novel wonderfully directed by Bryan Forbes (Seance on a Wet Afternoon). Dr. Judd Stevens (Moore), an affluent Chicago doctor, suddenly finds himself trapped in a waking nightmare, surrounded by shadowy figures bent on his destruction. Who are these mysterious figures and what are their sinister motives? As the mystery deepens, the web tightens around him and when the police appear to have deserted him, Dr. Stevens is forced to confront his would-be assassins alone. The all-star cast includes Rod Steiger, Elliott Gould, Anne Archer and Art Carney.

Specifications

Runtime: 103 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Anne Archer | Art Carney | Elliot Gould | Rod Steiger | Roger Moore

Directors: Bryan Forbes

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Mystery | Thriller | Throwback Space