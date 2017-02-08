Twitter
The Naked Face

The Naked Face
The Naked Face
$29.95

$19.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170208-62908-1
UPC: 738329145224
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: The Cannon Group  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Mystery | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1984
Item Release Date: October 21, 2014
Rating: R
Details

The Naked Face is a shocking and suspense-filled thriller that takes Roger Moore (The Spy Who Loved Me) out of the world of James Bond and into the world equally dangerous and violent. He stars as a doctor targeted for murder in this gripping film version of the Sidney Sheldon best-selling novel wonderfully directed by Bryan Forbes (Seance on a Wet Afternoon). Dr. Judd Stevens (Moore), an affluent Chicago doctor, suddenly finds himself trapped in a waking nightmare, surrounded by shadowy figures bent on his destruction. Who are these mysterious figures and what are their sinister motives? As the mystery deepens, the web tightens around him and when the police appear to have deserted him, Dr. Stevens is forced to confront his would-be assassins alone. The all-star cast includes Rod Steiger, Elliott Gould, Anne Archer and Art Carney.

Specifications

  • Runtime: 103 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Anne Archer | Art Carney | Elliot Gould | Rod Steiger | Roger Moore
Directors: Bryan Forbes

