Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Kate the Detective Original 7×9 inch Press Publicity Photo – Kate Mulgrew, Henry Jones [H04]

Kate the Detective Original 7×9 inch Press Publicity Photo – Kate Mulgrew, Henry Jones [H04]
View larger
$18.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210617-87588-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Kate the Detective Original 7×9 inch Press Publicity Photo – Kate Mulgrew, Henry Jones.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
Explore More...

Related Items

TV Guide Magazine March 10-16, 2001 – Janet Jackson Collector’s Cover A
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition Vinyl
McQueen: The Untold Story of a Bad Boy in Hollywood (January 1986) [193150]
The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Paperback Edition – HP4681
Black Jesus Original Press Photo (1968) Woody Strode [138]
The Fondas: The Films and Careers of Henry, Jane and Peter Fonda (1973)
DC Comics Superhero Trio – Batman, Robin and Superman 34 x 22 inch Poster
Yahtzee: AMC The Walking Dead Edition Including Battle Yahtzee Custom Game Board
picSKU: 210617-87588-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.