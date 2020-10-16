Share Page Support Us
Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C06]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201016-82354-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Romance
Studio: MCA Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1990
Rating: PG-13
Details

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print Featuring Johnny Depp.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in
  • Material: Canvas Print

Cast: Alan Arkin | Anthony Michael Hall | Dianne Wiest | John Davidson | Johnny Depp | Kathy Baker | Vincent Price | Winona Ryder
Directors: Tim Burton
Project Name: Edward Scissorhands

