Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: It’s a Shell of a Town Cine-Manga (November 2004)

$11.90
$5.97
Softcover BookSKU: 190609-78024-1
UPC: 645573007997
ISBN-10: 1595324739
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 645573007997
ISBN-10: 1595324739
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Tokyo Pop
Item Release Date: November 1, 2004
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cine-Manga (2004).
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Tokyo Pop