Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set

View larger $28.98 $26.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 171224-69095-1

UPC: 029667082112

Part No: SX2021

Weight: 2.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Gordon Parks | Isaac Hayes items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: Stax Records

Original U.S. Release: July 2, 1971

Item Release Date: October 5, 2012

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Isaac Hayes creates not only the Shaft soundtrack from the all-time seminal blaxporation movie, but also an iconic record album in its own right. In Gordon Parks’ Shaft, cool black private eye John Shaft is hired by a crime lord to find and retrieve his kidnapped daughter.

Playlists

Side One

Theme From Shaft

Bumpy's Lament

Walk From Regio's

Ellie's Love Theme

Shaft's Cab Ride

Side Two

Caf

Regio's

Early Sunday Morning

Be Yourself

A Friend's Place

Side Three

Soulsville

No Name Bar

Bumpy's Blues

Shaft Strikes Again

Side Four

Do Your Thing

The End Theme

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Camille Yarbrough | Charles Cioffi | Christopher St. John | Gwenn Mitchell | Lawrence Pressman | Moses Gunn | Richard Roundtree | Victor Arnold

Directors: Gordon Parks

Project Name: Shaft

Composers: Isaac Hayes

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Stax Records | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl