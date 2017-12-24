Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set

$28.98
Details
Isaac Hayes creates not only the Shaft soundtrack from the all-time seminal blaxporation movie, but also an iconic record album in its own right. In Gordon Parks’ Shaft, cool black private eye John Shaft is hired by a crime lord to find and retrieve his kidnapped daughter.
Playlists
- Side One
- Theme From Shaft
Bumpy's Lament
Walk From Regio's
Ellie's Love Theme
Shaft's Cab Ride
- Side Two
- Caf
Regio's
Early Sunday Morning
Be Yourself
A Friend's Place
- Side Three
- Soulsville
No Name Bar
Bumpy's Blues
Shaft Strikes Again
- Side Four
- Do Your Thing
The End Theme
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Camille Yarbrough | Charles Cioffi | Christopher St. John | Gwenn Mitchell | Lawrence Pressman | Moses Gunn | Richard Roundtree | Victor Arnold
Directors: Gordon Parks
Project Name: Shaft
Composers: Isaac Hayes
