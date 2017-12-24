Twitter
Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set

Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set
Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set
Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set

$28.98

$26.98


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 171224-69095-1
UPC: 029667082112
Part No: SX2021
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Gordon Parks | Isaac Hayes  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Stax Records
Original U.S. Release: July 2, 1971
Item Release Date: October 5, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Isaac Hayes creates not only the Shaft soundtrack from the all-time seminal blaxporation movie, but also an iconic record album in its own right. In Gordon Parks’ Shaft, cool black private eye John Shaft is hired by a crime lord to find and retrieve his kidnapped daughter.

Playlists

  • Side One
  • Theme From Shaft
    Bumpy's Lament
    Walk From Regio's
    Ellie's Love Theme
    Shaft's Cab Ride
  • Side Two
  • Caf
    Regio's
    Early Sunday Morning
    Be Yourself
    A Friend's Place
  • Side Three
  • Soulsville
    No Name Bar
    Bumpy's Blues
    Shaft Strikes Again
  • Side Four
  • Do Your Thing
    The End Theme

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Camille Yarbrough | Charles Cioffi | Christopher St. John | Gwenn Mitchell | Lawrence Pressman | Moses Gunn | Richard Roundtree | Victor Arnold
Directors: Gordon Parks
Project Name: Shaft
Composers: Isaac Hayes

Categories

