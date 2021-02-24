Richard Pryor Craps (After Hours) Expanded CD Special Edition with Bonus Tracks

View larger $17.99

Product Release Date: February 26, 2021

Details

Expanded edition of legendary comic’s sophomore release. This stand-up routine was recorded live at the Redd Foxx Comedy Club in Hollywood, California.

“This fascinating collection chronicles how Richard Pryor evolved from 1960s nightclub comedian to being the voice of his generation. The performances capture the moment where Richard Pryor stopped being polite. Where he took off his suit and tie and gloves. Where Pryor began to reflect what was happening in the streets and in the counterculture.”

From the new introduction by Larry Karaszewski, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning co-writer of Dolemite Is My Name, The People vs. Larry Flynt, American Crime Story, and more.

Originally released in 1971, ‘Craps’ (After Hours) arrived more than two years after his debut, and on a new label, Laff Records. It also came from a tumultuous time in Pryor’s personal life. But this new arrangement and Pryor’s need to create saw him—for the first time since his earliest days in Peoria—performing in nightclubs that drew an almost entirely black audience. In these lively black clubs, he could say anything he wanted; and those parts of himself that had been buried, by shame or censorship, could now serve as his creative fuel.

The original 32 tracks from Craps (After Hours) are now teamed with 4 bonus tracks from the out-of-print Evolution/Revolution: The Early Years (1966-1974) and collection—originally co-compiled by Reggie Collins, who helms this new set along with Jennifer Lee Pryor and Grammy-winning producer Cheryl Pawelski. With new liner notes from Scott Saul, an introduction from Larry Karaszewski, and restoration from Grammy®-winner Michael Graves, ‘Craps’ (After Hours) is ready to start a comedy revolution. Again.

Playlists

Original Tracks

Gettin’ High

F**k From Memory

Big Tits

Gettin’ Some

The President

Ass-Hole

The Line-Up

Masturbating

Religion

Black Preachers

Being Born

Blow Our Image

Blackjack

I Spy Cops

Sugar Ray

White Folks

Indians

Ass Wupin’

Got A Dollar

Pres’ Black Baby

Dope

Wino Panthers

After Hours

280 Pound Ass

Crap Game

Insurance Man

Black And Proud

Gettin’ The Nut

F**k The Faggot

Jackin’ Off

Snappin’ Pussy

Fartin’

Bonus Tracks

Whorehouse, Pt. 1

Whorehouse, Pt. 2

Wino & Junkie (Alternate Version)

Attica (Behind Those Walls)

