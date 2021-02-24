Share Page Support Us
Richard Pryor Craps (After Hours) Expanded CD Special Edition with Bonus Tracks

$17.99
$16.97
All Options

9 in stock

CDSKU: 210224-85275-1
UPC: 816651019779
Part No: OV-416
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Richard Pryor  items
Product Types: Music & Movie Formats | CD | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Blaxploitation | Comedy | Exploitation
Studios: Omnivore Recordings
Product Release Date: February 26, 2021
Details

Expanded edition of legendary comic’s sophomore release. This stand-up routine was recorded live at the Redd Foxx Comedy Club in Hollywood, California.

“This fascinating collection chronicles how Richard Pryor evolved from 1960s nightclub comedian to being the voice of his generation. The performances capture the moment where Richard Pryor stopped being polite. Where he took off his suit and tie and gloves. Where Pryor began to reflect what was happening in the streets and in the counterculture.”

From the new introduction by Larry Karaszewski, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning co-writer of Dolemite Is My Name, The People vs. Larry Flynt, American Crime Story, and more.

Originally released in 1971, ‘Craps’ (After Hours) arrived more than two years after his debut, and on a new label, Laff Records. It also came from a tumultuous time in Pryor’s personal life. But this new arrangement and Pryor’s need to create saw him—for the first time since his earliest days in Peoria—performing in nightclubs that drew an almost entirely black audience. In these lively black clubs, he could say anything he wanted; and those parts of himself that had been buried, by shame or censorship, could now serve as his creative fuel.

The original 32 tracks from Craps (After Hours) are now teamed with 4 bonus tracks from the out-of-print Evolution/Revolution: The Early Years (1966-1974) and collection—originally co-compiled by Reggie Collins, who helms this new set along with Jennifer Lee Pryor and Grammy-winning producer Cheryl Pawelski. With new liner notes from Scott Saul, an introduction from Larry Karaszewski, and restoration from Grammy®-winner Michael Graves, ‘Craps’ (After Hours) is ready to start a comedy revolution. Again.

Playlists

  • Original Tracks
  • Gettin’ High
  • F**k From Memory
  • Big Tits
  • Gettin’ Some
  • The President
  • Ass-Hole
  • The Line-Up
  • Masturbating
  • Religion
  • Black Preachers
  • Being Born
  • Blow Our Image
  • Blackjack
  • I Spy Cops
  • Sugar Ray
  • White Folks
  • Indians
  • Ass Wupin’
  • Got A Dollar
  • Pres’ Black Baby
  • Dope
  • Wino Panthers
  • After Hours
  • 280 Pound Ass
  • Crap Game
  • Insurance Man
  • Black And Proud
  • Gettin’ The Nut
  • F**k The Faggot
  • Jackin’ Off
  • Snappin’ Pussy
  • Fartin’
  • Bonus Tracks
  • Whorehouse, Pt. 1
  • Whorehouse, Pt. 2
  • Wino & Junkie (Alternate Version)
  • Attica (Behind Those Walls)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Richard Pryor

