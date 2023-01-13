ALL SEALED Set of 3 Marvel & DC Comics PEZ Dispensers with Candy Packs + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints in Metal Tin [U84]

View larger $21.89

$19.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Candy

SKU: 230113-105512

Weight: 0.9 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 3 Marvel & DC Comics PEZ Dispensers with Candy Packs + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints in Metal Tin. All packs are sealed.

This Collectors PEZ Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Related Items