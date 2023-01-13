Share Page Support Us
ALL SEALED Set of 3 Marvel & DC Comics PEZ Dispensers with Candy Packs + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints in Metal Tin [U84]

ALL SEALED Set of 3 Marvel & DC Comics PEZ Dispensers with Candy Packs + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints in Metal Tin [U84]
ALL SEALED Set of 3 Marvel & DC Comics PEZ Dispensers with Candy Packs + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints in Metal Tin [U84]
$21.89
$19.90
1 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 3 Marvel & DC Comics PEZ Dispensers with Candy Packs + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints in Metal Tin. All packs are sealed.

This Collectors PEZ Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

