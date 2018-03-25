Reality Bites Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

CD SKU: 180321-71093-1

UPC: 078636636429

Part No: RCA07863 663642

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance | Teen Films

Studio: BMG

Original U.S. Release: February 18, 1994

Item Release Date: February 1, 1994

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Reality Bites soundtrack includes artists such as The Knack, The Juliana Hatfield 3, The Indians, U2, Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz, Dinosaur Jr. and many others.

The item is in very good condition, with some wear and small scratches on the jewel case.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Stiller | Ethan Hawke | Harry O'Reilly | Janeane Garofalo | Joe Don Baker | Renee Zellweger | Steve Zahn | Susan Norfleet | Swoosie Kurtz | Winona Ryder

Directors: Ben Stiller

Project Name: Reality Bites

Contributors: Big Mountain | Crowded House | Dinosaur Jr. | Lenny Kravitz | Lisa Loeb | Me Phi Me | Nine Stories | Squeeze | The Indians | The Juliana Hatfield 3 | The Knack | The Posies | U2 | World Party

Related Items

Categories

BMG | CD | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Teen Films