Reality Bites Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

CDSKU: 180321-71093-1
UPC: 078636636429
Part No: RCA07863 663642
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance | Teen Films
Studio: BMG
Original U.S. Release: February 18, 1994
Item Release Date: February 1, 1994
Rating: PG-13
Details

The Reality Bites soundtrack includes artists such as The Knack, The Juliana Hatfield 3, The Indians, U2, Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz, Dinosaur Jr. and many others.

The item is in very good condition, with some wear and small scratches on the jewel case.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Stiller | Ethan Hawke | Harry O'Reilly | Janeane Garofalo | Joe Don Baker | Renee Zellweger | Steve Zahn | Susan Norfleet | Swoosie Kurtz | Winona Ryder
Directors: Ben Stiller
Project Name: Reality Bites
Contributors: Big Mountain | Crowded House | Dinosaur Jr. | Lenny Kravitz | Lisa Loeb | Me Phi Me | Nine Stories | Squeeze | The Indians | The Juliana Hatfield 3 | The Knack | The Posies | U2 | World Party

