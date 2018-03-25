Reality Bites Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$12.99
$7.97
UPC: 078636636429
Part No: RCA07863 663642
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance | Teen Films
Studio: BMG
Original U.S. Release: February 18, 1994
Item Release Date: February 1, 1994
Rating: PG-13
Details
The Reality Bites soundtrack includes artists such as The Knack, The Juliana Hatfield 3, The Indians, U2, Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz, Dinosaur Jr. and many others.
The item is in very good condition, with some wear and small scratches on the jewel case.
Playlists
- My Sharona by: The Knack
4:56
- Spin The Bottle by: The Juliana Hatfield 3
2:23
- Bed Of Roses by: The Indians
3:51
- When You Come Back To Me by: World Party
3:09
- Going, Going, Gone by: The Posies
3:34
- Stay (I Missed You) by: Lisa Loeb | Nine Stories
3:03
- All I Want Is You by: U2
6:30
- Locked Out by: Crowded House
3:19
- Spinning Around Over You by: Lenny Kravitz
3:34
- I'm Nuthin' by: Ethan Hawke
3:37
- Turnip Farm by: Dinosaur Jr.
5:48
- Revival! by: Me Phi Me
5:42
- Tempted (94) by: Squeeze
4:06
- Baby, I Love Your Way by: Big Mountain
4:24
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ben Stiller | Ethan Hawke | Harry O'Reilly | Janeane Garofalo | Joe Don Baker | Renee Zellweger | Steve Zahn | Susan Norfleet | Swoosie Kurtz | Winona Ryder
Directors: Ben Stiller
Project Name: Reality Bites
Contributors: Big Mountain | Crowded House | Dinosaur Jr. | Lenny Kravitz | Lisa Loeb | Me Phi Me | Nine Stories | Squeeze | The Indians | The Juliana Hatfield 3 | The Knack | The Posies | U2 | World Party
