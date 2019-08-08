Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)

View larger $75.00 $53.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Hardcover Book SKU: 190808-78736-1

ISBN-10: 1909526339

ISBN-13: 9781909526334

Weight: 5.08 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Charles Bronson | Sergio Leone | Woody Strode items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Western

Studio: Reel Art Press

Original U.S. Release: July 4, 1969

Item Release Date: May 21, 2019

Rating: PG-13

Details

The definitive book on Sergio Leone’s landmark Western, Once Upon A Time In The West (1968). An in-depth analysis and shot by shot look at this iconic film by the world’s leading authority on Sergio Leone, Sir Christopher Frayling, who coined the phrase “Spaghetti Western”. Set photographer Angelo Novi was given complete access on the film and was present every day. This book features his stunning in-depth photography of every aspect of the shoot, including never-before-seen outtakes, off-screen shots and deleted scenes.

Specifications

Pages: 336

Size: 11.75 H x 1.50 D x 10 W in

Cast: Charles Bronson | Claudia Cardinale | Henry Fonda | Jason Robards | Keenan Wynn | Woody Strode

Directors: Sergio Leone

Project Name: Once Upon a Time in the West

Authors: Angelo Novi | Christopher Frayling

