Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)

Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)
Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)
Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)
Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)

$75.00

$53.97


4 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190808-78736-1
ISBN-10: 1909526339
ISBN-13: 9781909526334
Weight: 5.08 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: July 4, 1969
Item Release Date: May 21, 2019
Rating: PG-13
Details

The definitive book on Sergio Leone’s landmark Western, Once Upon A Time In The West (1968). An in-depth analysis and shot by shot look at this iconic film by the world’s leading authority on Sergio Leone, Sir Christopher Frayling, who coined the phrase “Spaghetti Western”. Set photographer Angelo Novi was given complete access on the film and was present every day. This book features his stunning in-depth photography of every aspect of the shoot, including never-before-seen outtakes, off-screen shots and deleted scenes.

Specifications

  • Pages: 336
  • Size: 11.75 H x 1.50 D x 10 W in

Cast: Charles Bronson | Claudia Cardinale | Henry Fonda | Jason Robards | Keenan Wynn | Woody Strode
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: Once Upon a Time in the West
Authors: Angelo Novi | Christopher Frayling

